Search underway for motorcyclist in Shreveport after high speed chase

SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators are working to piece together what happened leading up to and after a high speed chase early Wednesday in Shreveport.
It all started in Bossier City, but came to an end about 2 a.m. across the river at I-220 and I-20.
Police told the KTBS 3 News crew on the scene that the driver of a motorcycle was on I-220 headed west. When a routine traffic stop didn't work, the driver ditched the bike in some grass and took off on foot.
A search was quickly underway for the driver and a drone was launched to aid in the search.
If you have any information you're urged to call Shreveport Police.
