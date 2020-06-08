SHREVEPORT, La. - A vast amount of drugs are off the streets of Shreveport and Caddo Parish thanks to a major seizure. It happened, Friday, June 5, in west Shreveport.
Authorities say agents assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit and detectives with Shreveport Police Department seized nearly $550,000.00 in narcotics following the execution of a search warrant at an undisclosed location.
Shreveport Police homicide investigators secured a search warrant for the home relative to an ongoing criminal investigation. They enlisted the help of the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit to execute the warrant.
Among the items seized were 177 grams of methamphetamine, 16,117 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of crack cocaine, 74 grams of powder cocaine, 4,540 grams of Synthetic Marijuana, and 2,951 grams of THC Edibles.
At this time, there is no word on arrests. The investigation is ongoing and warrants are forthcoming.