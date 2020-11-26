SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police were able to arrest a second person relating to an attack on a 50-year-old man.
Thanks to a CrimeStoppers tip, officers were able to arrest Gentry Dorsey,53.
Back on November 13th, Dorsey and Adrienne Mims,40, beat and attacked Freddie Edwards in the head to the point of unconscious, according to officers.
Police reports say Edwards was found in the 3700 block of Sumner Street with multiple injuries.
Mims was arrested a few days later on the 17th.
Both men are charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.
Edwards remains hospitalized and in critical condition.