SHREVEPORT, La. - A CrimeStoppers tip led to a second arrest in a robbery turned shooting that happened Sunday in Shreveport.
Derrick Thomas, 20, of Shreveport was arrested Wednesday on one count of attempted first-degree murder. Marcus Smith, 21, of Keithville was arrested earlier on the same charge. His bond as been set at $100,000.
Police said the shooting happened at a home in the Summer Grove neighborhood.
Investigators said the two men entered a garage and demanded money from one of the residents. Another resident then confronted the robbers with a gun.
Police said Smith was shot in the leg and the homeowner was shot in the chest. The homeowner remains in the hospital.