NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police officers arrested a 2nd suspect related to a shooting back on April 6th on Jackson Drive.
Officers arrested Promis Johnson, 21 of Natchitoches, for seven counts of principle to Attempted First Degree Murder.
He is in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting bond.
Officers arrested Kwane Roberson,23, earlier for seven counts of attempted first degree murder.
Officers say she shot a juvenile in the 600 block of Jackson Drive that evening. The victim was hit once and was listed in stable condition.