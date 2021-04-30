NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police have arrested a second suspect related to a shooting on April 6 on Jackson Drive.
Officers arrested Promis Johnson, 21, of Natchitoches on seven counts of principle to attempted first-degree murder.
Johnson is in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting bond to be set.
Officers arrested Kwane Roberson, 23, earlier for seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Officers say she shot a juvenile.