NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police have arrested a second suspect related to a shooting on April 6 on Jackson Drive. 

Officers arrested Promis Johnson, 21, of Natchitoches on seven counts of principle to attempted first-degree murder. 

Johnson is in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting bond to be set. 

Officers arrested Kwane Roberson, 23, earlier for seven counts of attempted first-degree murder. 

Officers say she shot a juvenile.

