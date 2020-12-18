DOYLINE, La. — One man is dead and another is in custody, following an early morning shooting in Doyline Friday.
Webster Sheriff Jason Parker said deputies responded to home in the 1100 block of state Highway 163, where they discovered a man died from a gunshot wound.
Parker identified the victim as Shane Isaiah Siah, 19, of Shreveport.
The suspected gunman, whose name has not yet been released, is in police custody. It is unclear if the person has been arrested.
The details surrounding the shooting have not been made available, as authorities remain in the early stages of their investigation.