MARSHALL, Texas - A Karnack man involved in an afternoon crash ate “handfuls of marijuana” as Harrison County deputies were checking for injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Kelvin Boykins, 65, was charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, reckless driving and expired registration on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on FM 1999 and FM 134, where one of the vehicles had flipped over.
“While placing Boykins under arrest and attempting to check for injuries, our deputy got Boykins’ blood all over their uniform,” the sheriff’s office said. “Boykins was arrested for tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana and transported to the Harrison County Jail. Thankfully both drivers only suffered minimal injuries during the accident... and our deputy was able to change uniform shirts.”