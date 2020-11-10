SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a man who they say caused a "disturbance" at a convenience store.
Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, deputies were called a convenience store on Linwood Avenue involving a man with a gun.
When a deputy arrived, the suspect, later identified as Jimmy Lee Holland Jr.,31, jumped into his truck and sped away before crashing, according to the sheriff's office.
The Holland's truck flipped causing him to be ejected just north of the Linwood and Tyre Road intersection, deputies say.
Holland suffered blunt force trauma when he was thrown from the truck, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Deputies say Holland was also partially pinned under the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.