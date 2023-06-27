SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people are recovering after a shooting late Monday night in Shreveport. It happened at The Jolie Apartments on Quail Creek Road.
Police say an adult female and a juvenile female were shot while in the parking lot. The adult was hit in the back and the arm and suffered life threatening injuries. The juvenile was grazed by a bullet, police said.
There have been no arrests in the case and no word on what may have led to the shooting.
There was a homicide at the same apartment complex last week.
