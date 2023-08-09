Candlestick Lane shooting

9000 Candlestick Lane, Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. – Two people are recovering from a shooting Tuesday night in southwest Shreveport. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 9,000 block of Candlestick Lane in the city’s Southwood neighborhood.

Police tell KTBS 3 News that both injuries are non-life threating.

Details of what led to the shooting and any information on a possible suspect or arrests have not been released.

If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.

- - - - -

KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments