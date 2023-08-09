SHREVEPORT, La. – Two people are recovering from a shooting Tuesday night in southwest Shreveport. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 9,000 block of Candlestick Lane in the city’s Southwood neighborhood.
Police tell KTBS 3 News that both injuries are non-life threating.
Details of what led to the shooting and any information on a possible suspect or arrests have not been released.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
