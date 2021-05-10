SHREVEPORT, La- At 9:43 Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Missouri Avenue near the Louisiana State Fair. SPD told KTBS on the scene that two groups of people were having an altercation at the State Fair and continued off the premise onto Missouri street were a shooting occurred between people in the groups.
As a result of the shooting, two males were shot and brought to Ochsner LSU Health to be treated. KTBS was told the two victims were shot in the legs and have non-life threatening injuries. Police were not able to arrest any suspects at the scene.
Police were able to speak with people who saw what happened. At the time detectives were headed to the scene to gather information from those witnesses to help identify who the suspects are. We are told police will release information to get help from the public to help find the suspects once information is available.