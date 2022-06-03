SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the lookout for the person responsible for a late night shooting in Shreveport.
It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Columbia Street near Gilbert in the Highland neighborhood.
Details are limited, but police told KTBS 3 an adult victim was shot in the shoulder. Fortunately the injury doesn't appear to be life-threatening.
According to witnesses, the suspect was wearing a white tank top and jeans at the time of the shooting.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
