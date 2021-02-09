SHREVEPORT, La- Tuesday, Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Interstate 20. It happened about 2 PM, going Eastbound near the Hearne exit. One driver fired several rounds into a Green Chevrolet truck. Police said they found several shell casings on the ground near the exit and that the shooter got away.
The victim continued on the interstate and eventually hit the side rail on the overpass. He was taken to Ochsner LSU with life threatening injuries.
Traffic was detoured off the interstate as police investigated.
Police are asking anyone who has details to call crime stoppers at (318) 673-7373