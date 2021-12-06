Shooting on Lucky Street puts one in the hospital 

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is recovering after a shooting Sunday in Shreveport. Police say just before 6 p.m., two male cousins started arguing over who lives in the house they were currently in on 1644 Lucky Street. That's in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.
A third party, who police say knows both of the cousins, shot one of them, then left the scene.
The victim was shot in the arm and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in stable condition.
