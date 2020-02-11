MANSFIELD, La. - Authorities in DeSoto Parish are trying to piece together events leading up to a shooting early Tuesday.
It was about 12:45 a.m. when Mansfield police were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with what was considered life-threatening injuries; however, the victim has since been upgraded to stable condition.
A joint investigation with Mansfield Police and DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mansfield police Det. David Self at 318-872-0520 or DeSoto Sheriff’s Sgt. Jordan Ebarb at 318-872-3956.