SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching for several suspects in connection with a shooting early Thursday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
Police say a man was shot as he approached his car near Thornhill Avenue and Linden Street about 4 a.m.
He managed to drive to Wilkinson and Gilbert where he was found and later rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
A KTBS 3 News crew saw a vehicle at that scene, riddled with bullets.
