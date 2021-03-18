Gilbert shooting

The victim was found in a vehicle riddled with bullets at Gilbert and Wilkinson.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are searching for several suspects in connection with a shooting early Thursday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

Police say a man was shot as he approached his car near Thornhill Avenue and Linden Street about 4 a.m.

He managed to drive to Wilkinson and Gilbert where he was found and later rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A KTBS 3 News crew saw a vehicle at that scene, riddled with bullets.

