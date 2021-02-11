SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police were on the scene of a shooting in the Ingleside neighborhood early Thursday. It happened about 3:30 a.m.
Witnesses told people they heard several gunshots and found a man lying on the ground in the 2600 block of Merwin Street. That is in between Hearne Avenue and Virginia Avenue.
KTBS 3 News has learned the victim had two gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries.
Officers are still looking for the shooter at this time.