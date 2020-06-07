NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night in the parking lot of the Shop Rite at 247 Keyser Avenue.
Several shots were heard just before midnight Saturday at the Shop Rite.
According to a Facebook post made by police, witnesses said a large group of individuals began shooting in the parking lot. The gunshots caused damage to Shop Rite and no injuries were reported.
If you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Alisha Robertson at (318) 357-3810.