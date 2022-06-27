SHREVEPORT, La. - Bullets were flying in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road early Sunday evening. At least two people were arrested, but luckily there were no reports of any injuries.
It happened at The Jolie of Shreveport apartment complex.
The KTBS 3 news crew on the scene spotted multiple shell casings on the street and at least one car had damage from bullets.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
