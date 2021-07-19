Fullerton shooting

Villa Norte' Apartments, 1600 Fullerton, Shreveport

Shreveport apartment complex scene of latest shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - More than a dozen police units converged on a local apartment complex early Monday after a man was shot.

Villa Norte' Apartments

Villa Norte' Apartments, 1600 Fullerton, Shreveport

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa Norte' Apartments. That's in the city's Agurs neighborhood.

Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that officers remained on the scene for hours after the call came in.

Police say they took one person in for questioning. They're calling him a person of interest.

The victim, who was shot in the face, is said to be in critical condition.

- - - - -

KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we'll check it out.

Report a typo on this article
0
1
0
0
1

Tags



Load comments