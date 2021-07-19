Shreveport apartment complex scene of latest shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - More than a dozen police units converged on a local apartment complex early Monday after a man was shot.
It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street at the Villa Norte' Apartments. That's in the city's Agurs neighborhood.
Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that officers remained on the scene for hours after the call came in.
Police say they took one person in for questioning. They're calling him a person of interest.
The victim, who was shot in the face, is said to be in critical condition.
