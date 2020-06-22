SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was arrested for animal cruelty after several hundred heads of cattle on his property were discovered suffering from starvation and neglect. That's according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
The cattle belonging to Tremecius Mondell Dixon, 49, came under investigation this past week after CPSO was asked to check their condition. Sheriff’s Cpl. Gary Bailey and Livestock Brand Commission Agent Carnie Burcham responded and discovered the malnourished cattle on acreage that had been overgrazed. Authorities also said there was no adequate water supply.
Authorities said there were over 250 head of cattle on the property Dixon leases in the 5800 block of Gilliam Red Bayou Road. At least 10 carcasses were discovered. A local veterinarian responded and noted that the remaining cattle were all in severely poor condition.
Dixon was arrested this morning on a warrant charging him with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. His bond has been set at $25,000.