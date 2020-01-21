SHREVEPORT, La. - The latest Shreveport crime statistics have been heavily disputed. But Tuesday, Police Chief Ben Raymond is sticking to the numbers released Monday. He said the facts are the facts.
Councilman Willie Bradford said he and citizens from his district don't feel like the city is safer than it was 50 years ago. "People are still afraid to come out of their houses at night. In some neighborhoods, the citizens feel like they are being held hostage in their own homes. So, when we see the police department and the mayor saying that crime is down and that statistically we're safer than we were 40 years ago, 50 years ago, to some citizens that's not what they are feeling," said Bradford.
Councilman Grayson Boucher wants to know more about how the department tracks statistics. "I would also like to see historical data, if there was anything different the way we're doing it now, in you know 2020, as opposed to how we were doing it in 1978. But, I have no reason to believe the numbers are skewed, but I'm not going to say that they're not because I haven't seen the data," said Boucher.
Both city leaders told KTBS they didn't know there was going to be a press conference Monday, or that new crime stats were going to be released. Despite all this, Boucher said he knows officers are working hard to keep the city safe.
Raymond said the numbers are accurately tracked by an analyst. Part 1 crimes dropped 7%. Violent crimes dropped 8%. Property crimes are down 7%. Raymond said it will be tough to have a lower crime rate this year. "Our struggle for 2020, specifically we can do a better job in getting violent crime numbers down such as homicides. 42 is right at the 50-year average, we would like to be below that average. Our struggle is going to be to try to show decreases in crime for these 2019 numbers. They are just that low," said Raymond.
Raymond said the homicide number for 2019 was bumped up from 42 to 43 Tuesday afternoon. A death originally classified as suspicious is now a homicide. He said that change doesn't shift the overall part 1 crime stats.
The police department plans to continue community oriented policing events and using technology to combat crime this year.