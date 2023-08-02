SHREVEPORT, La. - Allegations of abuse at a local daycare center have led to criminal charges.
Police say they received a complaint back on June 21 that a worker at Child's Play Development Center in the 1500 block of Grigsby Street had choked a 3-year-old child while working at the facility.
After reviewing video, Carneshia Tramiel, 36, was arrested and charged with one count of cruelty to a juvenile.
The child was found to suffer from only minor injuries however the events had the potential to cause serious damage.
Due to the changes in the laws specific to the release of mugshots, Tramiel’s booking photo cannot be released as cruelty to a juvenile is not considered a violent offense when considering the release of mugshots.
The investigation continues.