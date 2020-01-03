SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a frightening scene early Friday when gunfire rang out in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood.
Police tell KTBS 3 News the call came in around 4 a.m. from the 1300 block of Louis Street. That's between I-49 and St. Vincent Avenue.
Witnesses say they heard five shots fired. Three hit the front door of a home. Luckily, no one was injured.
Police are looking for the gunman. If you have any information regarding the crime contact the Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers hotline at (318) 673-7373.