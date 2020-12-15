Guns and ammunition left in vehicles is a growing concern for law enforcement in Shreveport. Chief of Police Ben Raymond is concerned that those items could be stolen and end up in the wrong hands. And KTBS was able to find some people who admitted to doing that.
“Personally, I never thought about nobody taking it out because I have an alarm on the car,” said one Shreveport resident.
Before talking with this Shreveport resident, he didn't think anything of leaving his gun and some ammo in his car. However, it's an issue that Shreveport Chief of Police Ben Raymond is concerned about.
“They are either going to use them in a crime or their going to sell them on the street to someone who is going to use them in a crime,” said Raymond.
And they've seen it happen. Guns stolen while other valuables and money were left behind in vehicles.
“We've seized firearms that have been used in violent crimes that were stolen from citizens in our area,” said Raymond.
He explained a lot of people are going from car to car for this reason.
“We all have a role to play in reducing violent crime. One of the easiest ways we can all perform that function. If it were just a citizen, Is to not let firearms and ammunition get into the hands of those people who should not possess it,” said Raymond.
For some like this resident, maybe we don't think of it being an issue...hopefully many others who are doing the same will now have a change of heart.
“After hearing the thoughts about that....it made me want to take it out, so I am,” said the Shreveport resident. “Feel like it would be safer to have it with me instead of in the car where I know it's possible someone could take it.”
Raymond noted that Crime Stoppers will pay for any tips on anyone with illegal firearms. If there are any arrests made because of that tip, that person will be paid. KTBS spoke with him about concerns residents have when it comes to leaving tips before or after a crime is committed. Raymond told KTBS that there are rumors that Crime Stoppers isn't anonymous and that you can be identified for court purposes and such.
“That's not true,” said Raymond. “If you give an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip. They don’t even ask for your name, they don’t ask for your phone number They don't ask for your address. We do not try to find out who you are. Now, it is always better if someone is willing to give more information. Its' better to have a witness who can report. Who can come to court and testify against the suspect but it's not necessary.”
Take a second to visit the Crime Stoppers tip form to see what is required by clicking here.