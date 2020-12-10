SHREVEPORT, La. - The year 2020 will be remembered for a lot of things but it could also be among the most violent in Shreveport's recent history. While city leaders, activists, and police agree something has to change, they're not always on the same page when it comes to the different approaches being considered.
As of September, armed robbery and rape are down from a year ago but the murder rate has more than doubled, according to the most recent data available on the City of Shreveport's website. The recent spike has gotten a lot of attention at city hall, notably on Tuesday when the questions got heated between Police Chief Ben Raymond and Councilmember James Green, who represents District F. The two clashed on several topics, including the issue of police response times.
As the city works to address changes to reduce violent crime, the police department says they're short staffed, and they can't pay their officers a competitive wage. This week, the council agreed to a small raise for both police and firefighters but several councilmembers agree, they need even more to get competitive with first responders in neighboring Bossier City.
"That's the biggest issue right now, we don't have the officers," said Cpl. Glen Heckard, a public information officer with Shreveport Police.
To address the issue of police presence, Councilman Grayson Boucher, who represents District D, suggests paying outside agencies including Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies to take over patrols in some outlying parts of the city.
"I would rather have the Shreveport Police Department. But why don't we take those those police officers and put them in the high crime areas," said Boucher, whose district includes parts of the Cedar Grove neighborhood, but also communities further south of the city. "The [Southern Trace development] was outside the city until 1996. The sheriff's office covered it fine."
But Heckard worries other agencies are also dealing with staffing shortages and may not be able to cover the extra ground.
"That's like robbing Peter to pay Paul, to use an old phrase," said Heckard.
But Boucher, who is also the chair of the council's Public Safety Committee, says he doesn't believe it would have an impact on response times to outlying areas of the city so the residents won't feel left out, and it wouldn't be a long-term solution.
"For two or three months, let's saturate these high crime areas during the holidays," Boucher said. "Let's get in there and show them that we have a heavy police presence. I think that would help."
For perspective, several longtime leaders have pointed out that crime spiked in the late-1980s to early 1990s pushing the stats even higher than they are now, but most of that was gang-related violence. The crime rate decreased with a crackdown known as "Operation THOR" (Take, Hold, Organize and Return) which involved the coordination of several groups, ranging from local police to federal agents.