SHREVEPORT, La. – There has been a sharp rise in shootings in Shreveport in the last week. Since Friday, KTBS-TV has reported seven shootings. Two children were among the victims. A two-year-old girl was killed. And last night, a 6-year-old boy was shot at an apartment complex. A 19-year-old man was killed earlier this week.
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller said the rise in shootings is frustrating, and she says her heart breaks for the families involved. Fuller said resources are spread thin. But, she believes putting more resources in the areas with high crime can help reduce the violence. We asked her what she believes is the reason for the surge in shootings.
"A part of it is poverty. We have high amounts of poverty in our city. We have education that is getting better, but it's not getting better fast enough, said Fuller. “We as a community are going to have to learn how to be kinder to each other, we need to understand what our stresses are, and there also needs to be harsher consequences for the crimes once they are committed."
Fuller also believes repeat violent offenders need to face harsher consequences.
A local pastor said getting to know your neighbors and putting differences aside is the first step to solving crime.
"Less talking more walking. You know we can complain, we can say oh it's horrible, and we can really have fits about certain things," said Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon, the Senior Pastor and CEO of Praise Temple. "But I think, if we just stand up as a community, stand up, speak up and get involved in various programs throughout the city."
Councilman Willie Bradford agrees. He says over the past two weeks crime has risen to a level that's uncomfortable and unacceptable. Bradford says witnesses need to share information or the violence won't stop.
"A lot of these shootings and killings I think are retaliation, but at the same time nobody would talk to the police," Bradford said. "We cannot effectively police this community, or eradicate, or decrease the crime element in this community if the citizens are not willing to share."
If you know anything about the recent shootings call crime stoppers at 318-673-7373.