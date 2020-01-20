SHREVEPORT, La. - 2019 was the safest year in Shreveport in decades when it comes to crime, according to Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Ben Raymond.
Shreveport city leaders say part 1 crimes are at the lowest rate since 1975. Part 1 crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, assault, battery, burglary, theft, and auto theft.
Chief Raymond says part 1 crimes fell by 7% in 2019. In 2019, 10,665 part 1 crimes were committed compared to 11,468 in 2018.
The violent crime rate dropped by 8%. Violent crimes consist of homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault/battery. In 2019, 1,473 violent crimes were committed. In 2018, 1,593 violent crimes were committed.
Raymond and Perkins say the drop in crime rates are great, but they want to continue pushing for lower numbers. Both men credit community oriented policing, more patrol officers on the street, and technology for the drop in crime.
Property crimes also dropped by 7%. Property crimes are burglaries, thefts, and auto thefts. In 2019, 9,192 property crimes were committed. In 2018, 9,875 property crimes were committed.
Both Perkins and Raymond plan to continue community oriented policing this year.