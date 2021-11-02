BENTON, La. -- Bossier sheriff's detectives say a Shreveport man has admitted to inappropriate behavior with juveniles, according to a news release.
Jimmy Dillard, 72, of the 7300 block of University Drive in Shreveport, was arrested following a tip that he inappropriately touched a minor at a Princeton residence and also at his Shreveport home.
Detectives said the victims are under the age of 13.
Dillard reportedly confessed during questioning, detectives said.
Dillard is charged with three counts of molestation of a juvenile or a person with physical or mental disorder and three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, both of which are felonies. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and is held on a $600,000 bond.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.