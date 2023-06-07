BENTON, La. - A man is under arrest following an investigation by Bossier Sheriff’s detectives into a reported complaint of an adult male having inappropriate contact with two female juveniles, 13 and 14, in Bossier City in late May.
After the investigation that included interviews and the use of digital forensic evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Tony Thanh Pham, 53, of Shreveport.
Last Friday, Bossier Sheriff's Deputies arrested Pham at his place of employment and transported him to the detective's office for questioning.
During the interview, Pham admitted to his involvement in the crimes.
Pham was booked into the Bossier Parish Max for three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Bond has been set at $675,000.00.