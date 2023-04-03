SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are releasing information regarding an alleged sexual assault of a young girl at a local church.
Authorities were contacted last Thursday and eventually arrested Miguel Perez, 73, for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Indecent behavior with a juvenile is defined as any lewd or lascivious act upon the person or in the presence of any child under the age of seventeen, where there is an age difference of greater than two years between the two persons.
The investigation continues.