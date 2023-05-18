SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Shreveport man for making terroristic threats against Caddo Courthouses.
Chad Norris, 44, of the 4500 block of Glenn Road in Shreveport, is accused of making multiple threats against the Caddo Courthouse and the Juvenile Court, saying he wanted to kill everyone inside. Further investigation revealed Chad also made multiple harassing and threatening phone calls to the Gingerbread House, the Volunteers for Youth Justice, and other elements of the juvenile justice system.
On Wednesday, May 5, detectives Captain Bobby Herring and Sergeant Casey Jones approached Norris at his home. When they tried to handcuff him, authorities say Norris tried to break Sgt. Jones’ arm and leg and he elbowed Capt. Herring in the face. They say he also placed Sgt. Jones in a headlock to render him unconscious. He was eventually subdued.
Detectives got a search warrant for Norris’ home where several firearms and body armor were found.
Norris was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one charge of terrorizing, one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic battery, two counts of resisting a police officer with force or violence, and two counts of battery of a police officer.