SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s narcotics agents have arrested a Shreveport man for several drug and gun related crimes.
In December of 2022, agents with the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit conducted a search in the 1900 block of Nicholson Street, as the result of an illegal drug investigation. Agents collected 1,393 grams of marijuana, 16 packs of watermelon THC gummies, a semi-automatic handgun, and a stolen AR-15. Also collected was preprinted packaging for marijuana that looked like individually wrapped candy but marked as “STONEY PATCH”. The estimated street value of the narcotics was nearly $14,000.
Further investigation led agents to obtain an arrest warrant for DaMarquez Mitchell, 31, for possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapons while possessing a controlled dangerous substance, and two counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
On Feb. 23, members of the United States Marshal’s Task Force were led to the 3700 block of Powell Street where Mitchell ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for the outstanding warrants.
Anyone who encounters candy wrappers with names such as “STONER PATCH” or “STONEY PATCH” should not accept it and are encouraged to notify the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)675-2170.