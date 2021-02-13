SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man is being charged in Thursday's shooting death of Treyshun J. Bogan, 25.
Violent Crime detectives got an arrest warrant for Devontey Bouya, 25, charging him with one count of Second Degree Murder.
Investigators learned that Bouya allegedly shot Bogan following an altercation.
Bouya was located Friday by Shreveport Police at a residence in Shreveport. Following an interview with investigators, he was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Bogan was found with multiple gunshots to the upper body when police responded around 3:23 a.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of Merwin Street in the Ingleside neighborhood. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died.
Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and found a man lying on the ground.