Merwin shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man has been arrested in Thursday's shooting death of Treyshun J. Bogan, 25.

DEVONTEY BOUYA

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Devontey Bouya, 25, charging him with one count of second-degree murder. 

Investigators learned that Bouya allegedly shot Bogan following an altercation.

Bogan was found with multiple gunshots wounds to the upper body when police responded around 3:23 a.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of Merwin Street. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died. 

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and found a man lying on the ground.

1
14
6
32
20

Tags



Load comments