SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Investigators have jailed a man accused of raping at least six children over a period of more than 20 years.
The alleged sexual assaults that happened in the mid 2000s were reported to investigators in early October. The male victim, who is now an adult, identified Brett Kirkman, 52, as the one who reportedly assaulted him several times over a five-year period.
Five other males were located who also accused Kirkman of assault, police said.
Kirkman was arrested Monday at his home and charged with six counts of first-degree rape. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. No bond is set.
Detectives tracked Kirkman's alleged crimes from 1980 through 2010 and they believe there are possibly more victims, police said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 318-673-7026 or 318-510-1803.