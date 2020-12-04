SHREVEPORT, La. - One man died and two others were injured after a shooting early Friday near the intersection North Holzman and Ford Street west of downtown Shreveport.
Officers say it first started as a shots fired call until they found a man dead on the street shortly before 1 a.m.
About 10 minutes later two other people showed up at Wills-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road with gunshot wounds to the arm. Officers believe they were injured in the same shooting.
Officers say there are no suspects but a KTBS 3 employee on scene said one person was put in the back of a patrol car. No word if the person was later released.
Call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 with any information to assist in the investigation.
According to police, this is the 70th homicide this year in Shreveport.
- - - - -
