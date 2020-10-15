SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish jury Wednesday found a Shreveport man guilty of several crimes stemming from a December 2019 bank robbery.
The jury returned verdicts against Quantavious Rashard Green, 25, for first-degree robbery, aggravated flight from a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.
The jury determined that on Dec. 10, 2019, Green disguised himself, entered the Chase Bank branch in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road and showed a teller a robbery note demanding money and threatening to shoot the teller, patrons or other employees, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office said.
Court evidence said the note had a fingerprint later determined to be Green's. Distinctive clothing matching the robber’s hat and coat were found in Green's home and vehicle, according to law enforcement. Investigators say they also found drawings of Green holding money bags, as well as indentations of a practice robbery note.
The DA's office says, on Dec. 12, 2019, state troopers attempted to stop Green for a traffic violation. Green accelerated his vehicle to speeds of more than 100 mph, veered into oncoming traffic lanes, disobeyed stop signs and eventually crashed his vehicle, according to LSP. He fled the scene, leaving behind his cell phone, driver’s license and a firearm. Troopers said they examined Green’s social media accounts and saw pictures taken hours earlier showing Green holding the distinctive phone case and wearing the coat used in the bank robbery.
Green faces three to 40 years for first-degree robbery, five to 20 years as a felon-in-possession and up to five years for aggravated flight when he returns to court for sentencing Dec. 15.