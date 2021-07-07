SHREVEPORT, La. - One man has been hospitalized after police found him shot in 2100 block of Virginia Avenue Wednesday night.
Police say the man was shot twice, once in the chin and once in the left knee. While on the scene, police officers found two shell casings and they were able to identify two people who witnessed the shooting.
No suspect description was available.
-----
Anyone with information that can help police solve this crime to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.