SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night on Union Avenue near 73rd Street in the Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police said the victim was walking and talking when they arrived, but added he has life threatening injuries. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health.
This shooting was in the 71106 zip code, the same zip code as the city's first homicide of 2022 on Saturday.
Last year 16 people were victims of homicide in the 71106 zip code, making it Shreveport's third deadliest zip code.