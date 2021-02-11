SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who was fatally shot early Thursday morning has been identified, Shreveport police said.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 25-year-old Treyshun J. Bogan.
Bogan was found with multiple gunshots to the upper body when police responded around 3:23 a.m. to the 2600 block of Merwin Street in the Ingleside neighborhood. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died.
Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and found a man lying on the ground.
No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.