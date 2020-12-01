SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together the circumstances that left one man dead early Tuesday in southwest Shreveport.
Officers said just before 1 a.m., the victim let the suspect into his home in the 3600 block of Colquitt Road.
A witness said they heard two gunshots and saw both the victim and suspect run out of a bedroom.
The victim followed the suspect outside where he collapsed and died.
Detectives are trying to learn more about the gunman.
If you have any information contact police.