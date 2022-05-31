SHREVEPORT, La. - The ex-boyfriend of murdered Shreveport Police Department Officer Chatéri Payne was sentenced to life in prison today for his role in the crime, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.
Tre’veon Demarcus Anderson, 29 was also sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.
Anderson was found guilty of planning and executing the murder of Officer Payne, the mother of his child, as she was getting ready to go to work. The murder occurred at the home she shared with Anderson at 1633 Midway Ave. Officer Payne's 2-year-old daughter was inside at the time.