SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for a man suspected of molesting a young girl in Shreveport.
Back on April 17, Shreveport Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a complaint of a juvenile being sexually assaulted. Three days later, a forensic interview was conducted on the juvenile who disclosed she was sexually assaulted by Cortez Lane, 41.
Detectives got an arrest warrant for Lane for one count of molestation of a juvenile. He has yet to be arrested so the Shreveport Police Department is turning to the public for help.
If you have information that you believe could be helpful in finding Lane, contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.