SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is wounded after a confrontation and shooting at a Shreveport motel Sunday.
The call came in to the Cozy Inn at Greenwood and Monkhouse a little before 5 a.m.
According to police and a witness, one man was harassing another man who was staying at the motel.
After the incident was reported to the front desk, the harasser was told to leave the property. He didn't leave and kept on with the harassment, according to police. That's when police say the man staying at the motel shot him.
A witness who saw the man shortly after he was shot said that he was hit in his upper right chest and didn't seem phased by the gunshot wound.
The shooter is being questioned by police.
The wounded man's injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.