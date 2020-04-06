SHREVEPORT, La. - In less than an hour Monday afternoon, a Shreveport police officer was shot at an apartment complex, then at another location a Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy was shot at by a homicide suspect.
Deputies were searching a wooded area off Jefferson-Paige Road for the homicide suspect, 28-year-old Derek Swanson, Sheriff Steve Prator said.
Swanson fired at a deputy who was in the area following up on a tip that a man wanted in shooting had been seen in the area. The deputy spotted Swanson on the road and attempted to speak with him, the sheriff said. Swanson pulled out a gun and fired at the deputy, but did not hit him, Prator said.
Swanson is wanted in the death of 26-year-old Taylor D. Baskin. She died of several gunshot wounds to the chest in the 300 block of Herndon Street early Friday morning.
While that search was going on, Shreveport police arrested 65-year-old William Torrenz (or Torrens) for attempted first-degree murder, in addition to other charges, in connection with the shooting of a Shreveport police officer at the Residence of Spring Ridge, an apartment complex located at 3257 West Bert Kouns near Walker and Dean roads.
The officer, who was not immediately identified, is in good condition after being shot once in the chest. He was wearing a bulletproof vest, but the bullet missed the vest, according to Cpl. Angie Wilhite.
Torrenz's arrest ended an hours-long standoff that started just before noon. Wilhite said officers were called to the scene after Torrenz reportedly became agitated at the lawn service crew as it was cutting the grass and shot at one of the crew members.
He turned the gun on the officer when he arrived, Wilhite said. The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Torrenz suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
At one time, there were 50 units on the scene between Shreveport police, Caddo sheriff's deputies and EMS. As of 4 p.m., 14 police units and 13 fire department remained at the scene.