SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a multiple homicide that happened late Monday in the Allendale neighborhood.
Officers say just before midnight the bodies of three men were found outside of a vacant house in the 1500 block of Garden Street.
Deputy Police Chief Antoine White says all three victims were shot in the upper body.
White says they are searching for witnesses and the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information should contact Caddo Shreveport CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.
