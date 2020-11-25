SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police continue their investigations into three shootings late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
The first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Officers say a man was standing at the intersection of Rightway and Parkhurst streets, when he heard gunfire. The man soon noticed he was shot in the shoulder and thigh. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened an hour later. Officers say a man was found dead in the driveway of his home in the 4100 block of Powell Street. Witnesses told police there was a knock at the door and the victim stepped outside and moments later they heard several gunshots. The Caddo Parish Coroner's has identified the victim as Audre Demound Gage, 39.
The third shooting happened in the 7500 block of Harris Street. Police say a woman heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. When she went outside she found a friend in the yard with a head wound. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.