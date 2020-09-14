SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are looking for several suspects after at least two deadly shootings late Sunday and into early Monday.
The first happened around 10:30 in Shreveport's Waterside neighborhood. Officers said they found 21-year-old Larry D. Watson sitting in a Monte Carlo in the 200 block of East Dudley Drive with a gunshot wound to his face.
Watson was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died. Investigators do not have any suspect information.
Detectives learned through interviews there were possibly two men, one driving a blue Chrysler 300 and the other on foot. After the shots were fired, the driver of the car drove west down East Dudley Street then jumped out of the car and ran. The other person followed.
About two hours later, officers were called to the intersection of Hearne Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.
A person was stopped at a traffic light when the passenger in a black Nissan that pulled up next to him started shooting, according to police.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
A third shooting happened early Monday morning at the Economy Inn and Suites on Westwood Park Drive.
According to information KTBS learned at the scene, a man went outside of the hotel to talk to someone. As he went back inside, gunshots were fired. The man was hit in the back.
The shooting took place around 5 a.m. Shreveport police did not provide any information about the shooting nor the condition of the victim before the end of business on Monday.
However, the Caddo Coroner's Office around 5:30 p.m. distributed a news release with the title, "Man killed at Shreveport motel named." The coroner identified the victim as Vashiloh Willis, 33, of North Lakewood Drive. He died at Ochsner LSU Health at 7:37 a.m.
Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Caddo Shreveport CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com